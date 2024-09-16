School building, built with Indian grant assistance of NRs 11.30 million, inaugurated in Nepal

Kathmandu, Sep 16 (PTI) A three-storey school building, built with the Indian grant assistance of NRs 11.30 million, was inaugurated on Monday in Nepal's Bhaktapur.

The Government of India grant under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’ was utilised for the construction of the Shree Mahendra Shanti Secondary School building with other facilities, the Indian embassy said in a statement.

This project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) under an agreement between India and Nepal, it said.

The Nepalese leaders appreciated India's continued developmental support in the upliftment of the people of Nepal in priority sectors.

The school - established in 1952 as a primary school and subsequently upgraded as a secondary in 1995 - is one of the oldest schools in the district. The school runs classes from Nursery to 12th standard with a total number of students around 800, 45 per cent of which are girls.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation.

"The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors," the statement said. PTI SBP GSP