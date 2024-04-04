School building constructed with Indian assistance inaugurated in Nepal

Kathmandu, Apr 4 (PTI) A set of buildings for a government secondary school, constructed under the ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’ was inaugurated at Rawa Basi in Khotang district on Thursday, in the latest such effort by India to help improve the education sector in the Himalayan nation.

The Indian grant assistance of NR 36.10 million was utilised for the construction of a double-storied school building, hostel building and procurement of furniture for both the buildings for Shree Sharada Secondary School, Rawa Besi rural municipality in Khotang district, about 260 km south-east of Kathmandu, according to a press release from the Indian Embassy here.

The school buildings were jointly inaugurated by San Bahadur Rai, chair of the District Coordination Committee, Phatik Kumar Shrestha, the Chairman of Rawa Besi Rural Municipality and Suman Shekhar, First Secretary, Embassy of India.

Established in 1952, the Sharada Secondary School provides education from Class 1 to the plus two levels and there are over 365 students, half of them girls. The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), earlier known as Small Development Projects, under an agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Nepal.

Since 2003, the Government of India has taken up over 550 (HICDPs) in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 488 projects.

Amongst these, 85 projects are in Koshi Province in various sectors, which includes 1 project in Khotang.

In addition to these, the Government of India has gifted 974 ambulances and 234 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day of India.

Amongst these, 141 Ambulances and 35 School buses have been gifted in Koshi Province, which includes 4 ambulances and 1 school bus provided in Khotang district, the release added.