School built with India's financial assistance inaugurated in Nepal

Kathmandu, Oct 11 (PTI) A higher secondary school built with a financial assistance of NRs 19.20 million from India was inaugurated in Kathmandu on Wednesday, officials said.

Indian embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission Prasanna Shrivastava and Kathmandu District Coordination Committee chief Santosh Budathoki jointly inaugurated the Mahendra Rastriya Secondary School (MRSS) in Baluwater area.

The school is built with India's financial assistance of NRs 19.20 million (approx INR 11.99 cr) under Nepal-India Development Cooperation, the officials said.

MRSS was established in 1956 as a primary school by a group of local teachers in an open ground. It was recognised by the Nepal government in 1973 as a primary school and was later upgraded to lower secondary in 1995. In 2000, it was upgraded to secondary level and subsequently to higher secondary school. The school has a strength of over 600 students, 50 per cent of whom are girls. PTI SBP SCY SCY