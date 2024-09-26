School roof collapses in Pakistan, 1 killed, 10 injured

Lahore, Sep 26 (PTI) A 14-year-old student was killed and another 10 suffered injuries when the roof of their school collapsed in Punjab province of Pakistan on Thursday.

The incident took place in Muzaffargarh, some 350 km from Lahore.

According to police, the students of Grade XI were present in the class at the Aligarh Public School, Wesandywali village, when the roof collapsed and 11 students were buried under the debris.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where one student, Muhammad Ahmad, succumbed to his injuries. The condition of four injured students is stated to be critical.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took notice of the incident and ordered the removal of the district education officer. She also ordered the education authorities to inspect school buildings across the province. PTI MZ AMS AMS