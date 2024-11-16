Schools in Pak’s Punjab to remain shut till Nov 24 due to heavy smog

Lahore, Nov 16 (PTI) All schools in Pakistan's Punjab province will remain closed till November 24 while colleges and universities will hold online classes due to heavy smog.

Advertisment

The Punjab government of Maryam Nawaz extended smog-related restrictions in the province till November 24 after Lahore, Multan and some other cities remained most polluted.

Dense smog, caused by toxic pollutants, has engulfed several cities in Punjab over the past few weeks, with Lahore and Multan being the worst hit. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reading in Multan has already crossed 2,000 twice, setting a new record for air pollution.

The Punjab government has declared an emergency in Lahore and Multan, where a complete lockdown will be imposed from Fridays to Sundays due to the intensity of smog.

Advertisment

Construction activities in Lahore and Multan have also been suspended for 10 days, and vehicles carrying construction materials will be stopped at the entry points of the cities.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the closure of schools has been extended till November 24 while colleges and universities will hold online classes in Lahore and Multan.

Private and government offices would operate with 50 per cent of staff working from home, while restaurants would operate till 4 pm with takeaway services allowed till 8 pm.

Advertisment

“We are not imposing restrictions on weddings during this smog season but are preparing for next year,” the minister said.

There will be a complete ban on the entry of heavy transport vehicles in Lahore and Multan.

The minister admitted that smog has resulted in a sharp uptick in the number of patients with respiratory illnesses -- some 2 million. The timing of the outpatient department (OPD) has been extended to 8 pm in hospitals where essential medicines for respiratory illnesses have also been supplied.

Advertisment

The government said it has formulated a 10-year policy to combat this crisis.

The minister, once again, reiterated that smog was cross-border and urged Pakistan and India jointly “address this environmental crisis, which concerns lives and health”.

On Friday, the Punjab government also held a successful trial of artificial rain using local technology.

Advertisment

“The cloud seeding experiment conducted in Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, and Gujar Khan resulted in rainfall in Jhelum and Gujar Khan on Friday,” the Meteorological Department confirmed.

“There is also a strong likelihood of rainfall in Lahore after this experiment. The artificial rainfall will significantly help reduce smog,” the Met Department said. PTI MZ AMS