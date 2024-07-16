Scope of India-Mauritius space cooperation to foster new era to allow sharing of data about territory: PM Jugnauth

Port Louis, Jul 16 (PTI) The overall scope of India-Mauritius space cooperation will foster a new era to allow data sharing on Mauritian territory, Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said on Tuesday.

Jugnauth said this during a media availability along with visiting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here.

"Both our countries are already working together for the joint development of a satellite that will relay multispectral imagery and provide accurate and targeted data for land and sea surface monitoring," Jugnauth said at the inauguration of a memorandum of understanding establishing a framework of collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Mauritius Research and Innovation Council (MRIC).

"The overall scope of the India-Mauritius space cooperation will foster a new era which will allow for the sharing of data pertaining to our territory. The establishment of an India Mauritius space portal, providing value-added services and will unlock new avenues for the utilisation of space technology by various stakeholders," the prime minister said.

He said that Mauritius remains committed to maximising the use of renewable energy as laid out in the renewable energy roadmap for 2030.

"I know we can count on India's support in achieving these objectives," the prime minister added.

Jugnauth along with Jaishankar attended an event that saw the inauguration of 12 High Impact Community Development Projects funded by India.

The two sides also exchanged MoUs on education, culture, the digitisation of Immigration Archives and the exchange of Project Plan Documents between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Mauritius Research and Innovation Council (MRIC). PTI PY AKJ PY PY