Sea of humanity pours in for Khaleda Zia's funeral

Dhaka, Dec 31 (PTI) Tens of thousands of mourners from across Bangladesh converged to pay their final respects to three-time prime minister Khaleda Zia at the Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Zia, who dominated Bangladesh's politics for decades, died on Tuesday. Soon after the news of the death of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson spread, people from all walks of life started pouring in the capital by buses, trains, or even metro services, for her funeral.

Scenes of deep sorrow were visible with thousands of mourners seen weeping openly, said state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

As the influx of BNP leaders and supporters in the capital intensified by Tuesday night, authorities struggled to manage the massive crowds. A large number of law enforcement personnel, including police and members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBN), were deployed, The Daily Star newspaper said.

Many spent the night outdoors to secure a place near the funeral venue, the cold weather notwithstanding. Sixty two-year-old farmer Sattar Mia arrived from Bogura, about 200 kilometres northwest of Dhaka, and spent the night on a pavement.

“Even if my body fails, my heart brought me here. I must see her for the last time,” with tears rolling down his cheeks, he told BSS.

Traffic restrictions were imposed on roads around the Manik Mia Avenue to allow mourners to reach the venue for the funeral prayers. Metro stations across Dhaka witnessed an overflowing crowd as the people thronged to attend Zia's namaj-e-janaza.

Extensive security measures were put in place in and around Manik Mia Avenue and the areas surrounding the Parliament complex ahead of the prayers, according to news portal bdnews24.com.

Although the funeral was scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm, thousands of party leaders and activists besides common people began gathering at Manik Mia Avenue and surrounding areas from early morning.

Zia's national flag-draped coffin reached the funeral venue at the parliament Complex with tens of thousands rallying behind it. Her elder son and BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman and party leaders followed the vehicle carrying the coffin to the venue.

In another report, BSS said mourners stood shoulder to shoulder holding national flags, party banners and Zia's portraits. Volunteers guided crowds as density increased, while many were seen praying or silently wiping away tears, it added.

“People stood wherever space was available, including on building rooftops and overbridges. Many were unable to reach the venue in time and missed the janaza due to the immense crowd,” Dhaka Tribune said.

The namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayer) was held after 2:30 pm local time. BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan conducted the proceedings at the National Parliament Complex amid a large gathering.

As Baitul Mokarram, National Mosque chief cleric Mohammad Abdul Kader led the prayers, millions of people standing in neat lines joined the prayers.

Zia was laid to rest beside her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman, at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar with full state honour. PTI NPK NPK NPK