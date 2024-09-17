Sean "Diddy" Combs arrested following grand jury indictment

New Delhi: Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in Manhattan on Monday evening following an indictment by a federal grand jury.

The charges against Combs, whose real name is Sean Combs, remain under seal.

The allegations against Combs involved multiple lawsuits claiming sexual assault and rape spanning several decades.

These allegations culminated in a high-profile lawsuit filed by his former girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, in November 2023, which was settled out of court for an undisclosed sum shortly after being filed.

The indictment and subsequent arrest were preceded by federal raids on Combs' properties in Los Angeles and Miami earlier in the year, part of an investigation into allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and other offenses.

These raids were described by Combs' legal team as an "overuse of military-level force," highlighting the contentious nature of the legal proceedings against him.

Marc Agnifilo, an attorney representing Combs, expressed disappointment over the decision to prosecute, stating, "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office."

He further described Combs as "a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist," emphasising his contributions to the Black community and his personal life.

Combs, known for his influential role in the music industry with hits under various stage names like Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, has always maintained his innocence through his legal representatives. They argue that his actions and cooperation with authorities reflect those of an innocent man, looking forward to clearing his name in court.

As details remain sparse, the public and legal observers alike await further information on the charges.