Search continues for helicopter missing in Indonesia with 8 on board, including Indian

Jakarta, Sep 2 (PTI) Search and rescue operations for a helicopter that went missing while flying over Indonesia’s Borneo island with eight people, including an Indian national, on board continued on Tuesday.

The Estindo Air BK 117 D3 helicopter — carrying eight people, including a pilot, an engineer and six passengers — lost contact on Monday near Mandin Damar Waterfall, Mentewe, in South Kalimantan province, Indonesian news agency Antara reported.

Indian national Santha Kumar was among the passengers, the report said.

Others on board were identified as Captain Haryanto, Eng Hendra, Mark Werren, Yudi Febrian, Andys Rissa Pasulu, Claudine Quito, and Iboy Irfan Rosa.

The aerial search involves two helicopters operating in shifts to ensure safety, as simultaneous deployment in the same area could endanger the joint search and rescue team, I Putu Sudayana, head of the Banjarmasin Search and Rescue Agency, said.

In addition to the aerial search, a ground team of 140 personnel from various agencies and local volunteers has been deployed.

The joint team is covering a 27-square-kilometre search area in coordination with air support, the report said.