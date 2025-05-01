Pakistan clamps restrictions on Karachi, Lahore airspace amid rising tensions

Islamabad: Citing security concerns, Pakistan has announced the closure of specific portions of Karachi and Lahore airspace for four hours each day during May and put all airports across the country on high alert, a media report said Thursday.

The development comes amid heightened tension between Pakistan and India post the Pahalgam terror attack and Islamabad’s apprehension of retaliatory action by New Delhi.

“The restricted airspace will be closed daily from 4:00 am to 8:00 am local time between May 1 and May 31,” Express Tribune said, quoting an official notice.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the closure will not significantly disrupt commercial flight operations, as aircraft will be rerouted via alternative flight paths during the restricted hours, it said.

The decision about airspace comes a day after Pakistan's national carrier cancelled all flights to and from Gilgit, Skardu and other northern areas in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir due to security reasons.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the top defence brass that the armed forces have “complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam attack.

Pakistan on Wednesday said it has nothing to do with the Pahalgam terror attack and threatened a strong response if it is “provoked.”

Addressing a press conference alongside Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreing Minister Ishaq Dar demanded an independent and transparent probe by neutral investigators in the Pahalgam attack.

The press conference came hours after Information Minister Attaullah Tarar warned of a possible military action by India in 24-36 hours.

Quoting officials, Express Tribune said the decision affects selected corridors within the Flight Information Regions (FIRs) rather than a complete shutdown, and is being implemented as a precautionary security measure.

Authorities confirmed that air traffic in and out of major airports such as Jinnah International in Karachi and Allama Iqbal International in Lahore will continue with minimal adjustments.

The Air Traffic Control authorities on Wednesday issued new directives to all flight movements, including foreign airlines transiting through Pakistani airspace, the newspaper said.

Officials said the measures are precautionary and aimed at ensuring national airspace security during a period of elevated regional tension.

Moreover, in the wake of heightened tensions between Pakistan and India, authorities in Pakistan have placed all airports across the country on high alert, significantly ramping up security and surveillance protocols, the report said.

The Express Tribune quoted aviation sources to say that strict monitoring has begun of all foreign airlines operating flights that either transit through or originate from Indian airspace.

While Indian airlines remain banned from operating in Pakistan, flights from other international carriers continue under increased scrutiny. Controllers have been directed to demand air defence clearance numbers from pilots of any suspicious aircraft prior to departure.

“No aircraft will be cleared without proper documentation and identification,” the newspaper added.