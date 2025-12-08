Security forces arrest 12 militants in Pakistan's Punjab province

Lahore, Dec 8 (PTI) Pakistani law enforcement agencies have arrested 12 militants from the Punjab province of the country, police said on Monday.

The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said in a statement that during intelligence-based operations conducted in Lahore, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur, it arrested 12 "dangerous militants" and recovered explosives and weapons from their possession.

"The suspects were planning to carry out terror attacks on sensitive sites and places of worship across Punjab in an attempt to spread fear and religious discord," the CTD said.

It said the terrorists had been recording videos of sensitive locations and worship places.

Authorities recovered seven IED bombs, two detonators, explosive material, weapons, mobile phones and cash from the suspects.

Cases have been registered against the arrested militants, and further investigation is underway.

The CTD, without providing any proof, claimed that those arrested also had links to elements in India. Since Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has been making baseless allegations against New Delhi on multiple issues. PTI MZ GRS GRS GRS