Security forces eliminate 13 terrorists in multiple operations in NW Pakistan

Islamabad, Mar 8 (PTI) Security forces killed 13 terrorists in five different intelligence-based operations in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in north-west Pakistan, the army said on Sunday.

These intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted from March 6 and 7, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said.

“During an IBO in Bajaur district, our troops effectively engaged the Khawarij location, and after an intense fire exchange,” the ISPR statement said, adding, five of them were killed.

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term that the state uses for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Three other terrorists were killed in two different encounters in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan districts, the army said, adding that five more terrorists were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber and South Waziristan districts.

Security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists killed, who, the ISPR statement said, were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

These operations are being conducted concurrently as Pakistan continues to counter emerging challenges along its borders with Afghanistan, the army said.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in regions bordering Afghanistan, predominantly targeting the police, law enforcement agencies’ personnel, and security forces with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province facing maximum damage.

According to the Annual Security Report 2025 by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded a significant surge in violence last year as casualties rose to 2,331 from 1,620 in 2024.

Attacks increased after the banned TTP broke a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.