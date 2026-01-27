Security forces kill 10 terrorists in Pakistan’s Balochistan province

Karachi, Jan 27 (PTI) Ten terrorists belonging to two insurgent groups were killed while 10 security personnel sustained injuries in an operation in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the hilly tracts of Panjgur city on Monday, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Ayetzad Ahmed Goraya told reporters in Quetta.

“We tracked down a hideout of suspected terrorists belonging to two insurgent groups in a mountainous region of Panjgur, and we asked them to surrender several times,” he said.

"The terrorists responded with heavy fire on the forces, who retaliated and killed 10 terrorists," he added.

“Ten of our officials were also injured during the gunfire exchange and were taken to a nearby hospital,” he added.

He said rocket launchers and explosive material were recovered from their hideout, and communication devices showed they were in constant touch with handlers.

Goraya said that the CTD has stepped up operations against insurgent groups as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) started recruiting young children to work for them as handlers, facilitators and some are also being trained to carry out suicide attacks.

Terming the situation "alarming", he said that the officials came to know about this after the security forces apprehended a young boy recently near Quetta.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, predominantly targeting the police, law enforcement agencies' personnel, and security forces.