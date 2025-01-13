Security forces kill 27 militants in southwest Pakistan

Islamabad, Jan 13 (PTI) Pakistan's security forces killed 27 militants in a targeted operation in the country’s restive Balochistan province, it was announced on Monday.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Kacchi district of the province on Sunday, following a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

During the operation, the "troops stealthily surrounded and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, ‘twenty-seven terrorists’ were sent to hell,” the army said in a statement.

It added that multiple hideouts, including caches of arms, ammunition and explosives, were also destroyed during the operation.

The army further said that those killed were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians and were highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.

It said that the security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Balochistan has been facing violence, mostly by Baloch extremists, who blame the government for exploiting the mineral wealth of the province. They have led attacks against the security forces and the people from the Punjab province who dominate the security forces.

The rebels also regularly target Chinese nationals in the country, as Beijing, in collaboration with the Pakistani government, has undertaken several development projects in the province. PTI SH GRS GRS