Security forces kill 3 Taliban militants in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Dec 15 (PTI) Three Taliban militants, including a prominent commander, were killed and another injured in a joint operation carried out by the security forces and police in northwest Pakistan, an official said on Monday.

The operation was carried out on Sunday following a drone attack, which claimed the lives of three boys near a school in the Mamand Khel area of Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu Yasir Afridi said.

Those killed included Tehreek-e-Taliban commander Danish alias Insaaf alias Sabawon, target killer Abu Saleh Dawar Jarari of the Jarari group, and militant Ata-ur-Rehman, a resident of Spin Wam, he said.

The injured militant, identified as Darvesh, is reported to be in critical condition.

Afridi said that the joint operation by the Pakistan Army and police would continue until the elimination of the last terrorist. PTI AYZ ZH ZH