Security forces kill 3 TTP militants in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Nov 29 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday killed three militants belonging to the banned TTP in an operation conducted in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The members of the "Fitna al-Khawarij" clashed with the people of the Hathit Khel tribe in the Bannu district, according to the police.

Pakistan uses the term "Fitna al-Khawarij" for terrorists belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

After an intense exchange of fire, and with the help of residents, the area was declared completely clear by the police.

Bannu Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sajjad Khan acknowledged the contribution of the people belonging to the Hathi Khel tribe, stating that their courage played a vital role in the success of the joint operation.