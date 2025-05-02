Security forces kill 4 terrorists in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, May 2 (PTI) Pakistani security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, according to officials.

Two security personnel were injured in the operation which took place in the South Waziristan district.

Security forces launched the operation in the Kulotai area of the Lower Tesil Barmal based on intelligence information. They surrounded a house where terrorists had taken refuge, following which terrorists resorted to heavy firing, officials said.

A crossfire ensued in which four terrorists were killed, while two security personnel were injured. PTI AYZ GRS GRS