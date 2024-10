Peshawar: Pakistani security forces killed nine terrorists, including two suicide bombers, during an operation in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to local sources.

The intelligence-based operation was conducted late on Wednesday at the Bajaur-Dir district border point.

After a fierce gunbattle, the law enforcement agency personnel killed nine terrorists, sources said.

Among those killed were a notorious terrorist and two suicide bombers.