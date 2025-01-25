Security forces kill four terrorists in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Jan 25 (PTI) Four terrorists were killed during an operation carried out by security forces in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ISPR said on Saturday.

The operation in Khyber district bordering Afghanistan was conducted after security forces received an intel report about the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) affiliated terrorists, including two ring leaders, in the Bara area.

The ISPR said four terrorists were killed while two got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, who “remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians”, it said.

A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate the presence of any other terrorists in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, an ISPR statement said.

On January 17, five terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in Khyber district’s Tirah area.

Pakistan has recently witnessed an uptick in terror activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Terror attacks have increased since the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

Islamabad-based think tank Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) in a security report earlier this month said that while terrorists no longer controlled specific territories inside Pakistan as they did in 2014, the prevailing insecurity in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan was “alarming”.

It said that over 95 per cent of terrorist attacks recorded in 2024 were concentrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. PTI AYZ PY PY PY