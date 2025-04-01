Security personnel abducted, killed by militants in NW Pakistan

Peshawar, Apr 1 (PTI) A security personnel of Kurram Militia, a paramilitary force, was abducted by the militants while on his way to home for Eid vacations and later killed on Tuesday in Kurram district in northwest Pakistan, official sources said here.

Lance Naik Muhammad Farooq was on leave and traveling home from Sadda in Kurram district to celebrate Eid when militants of a banned organisation intercepted his vehicle, abducted him, and took him to an undisclosed location on Monday, sources said.

The militants handed over his body to the government earlier on Tuesday at Sadda, they added.

Farooq's funeral prayer was offered at Kurram Militia headquarters in Sadda tehsil. Later, his body was transported to his native village, Gawaki, in Kurram district, where he was laid to rest with full state honors. PTI AYZ NPK NPK