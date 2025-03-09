Security tightened at Kathmandu airport as monarchists gather to welcome ex-King

Kathmandu, Mar 9 (PTI) Security was tightened in and around Tribhuvan International Airport on the outskirts of Nepal's capital Kathmandu as pro-monarchy activists gathered there to welcome former king Gyanendra Shah who is returning to the city after a domestic trip.

Gyanendra is returning to Kathmandu from Pokhara after visiting religious places in different parts of the country.

A large number of security personnel have been deployed at the main entrance of the airport and the surrounding areas to avert any untoward incident.

Hundreds of supporters of ex-King Gyanendra and the activists of pro-monarch Rastriya Prajatantra Party have gathered around the Kathmandu airport with Nepal's national flags and placards in favour of the ex-monarch.

King supporters have been rallying in different parts of the country including Kathmandu and Pokhara for the past few days shouting slogans against the incumbent government and demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy abolished in 2008 following the People's Movement.

Manisha Koirala, a popular Bollywood actress who is also the granddaughter of the first elected prime minister B P Koirala, on her social media accounts requested all the Nepalese to gather at the Kathmandu airport to welcome the former King in a grand manner.

The pro-monarchists have become active since the democracy day in February when the former King in a message said, "Time has come for us to assume responsibility to protect the country and bring about national unity." PTI NSA NSA