Senator urges US govt to continue pushing India on human rights issues

Washington: A US Senator has introduced a resolution in the Senate, urging the Biden administration to engage with India to "reverse" its policies that allegedly discriminate on the basis of religion and push for an end to violence against peaceful protesters in the country.

“Religious freedom is a fundamental human right, and when any country infringes on it, the United States must stand up and speak out," Senator Tammy Baldwin said in a statement after introducing the resolution this week.

"I am calling on the United States to continue pushing the government of India to reverse course on the systematic religious and political persecution that is endangering and disenfranchising innocent civilians,” he said.

India has previously trashed "motivated" and "biased" reports by the US State Department on religious freedom that criticised the country for alleged attacks on minorities.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in May this year such reports continue to be based on "misinformation and flawed understanding".

The resolution urges the government to engage with the Indian government to end the persecution of, and violence against, religious minorities and human rights defenders in India, and work to reverse government policies that discriminate against Muslims and Christians on the basis of faith.

It also calls for an end to the demolition of homes, businesses, and places of worship belonging to Muslims and Christians.

Welcoming the resolution, Rasheed Ahmed, Executive Director of the Indian American Muslim Council, said rising social conflict and democratic backslide in India will weaken and not strengthen India’s relevance as a global bulwark against anti-democratic forces.