Senior civil judge, lawyer and former nazim killed in separate incidents in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Apr 15 (PTI) A senior civil judge, a former district nazim and a lawyer were killed on Tuesday in separate incidents in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

Unidentified individuals opened fire near the Rashakai Interchange in Nowshera killing Senior Civil Judge Admin Mardan Hayat and lawyer Khalid Khan.

The attackers targeted the vehicle of the judge with gunfire. The judge and his companion were reportedly heading to Peshawar.

Meanwhile, former district nazim Malik Asad was killed in Kohat district.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on Asad's vehicle. According to police, his companions were injured in the firing.