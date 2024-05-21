Senior Indian diplomat Ravi participates in SCO meeting in Kazakhstan

Astana (Kazakhstan), May 21 (PTI) Senior Indian diplomat Dammu Ravi on Tuesday participated in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organistaion member states here in the Kazakh capital which discussed preparations for the upcoming Summit of the SCO Council of Heads of State.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (Economic Relations) Ravi met Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Mehdi Safari on the sidelines of the meeting, the Embassy of India in Kazakhstan posted on X along with some photographs of the meeting.

In a series of posts on X, the Indian mission said that Ravi "participated in the meeting of Foreign Ministers of SCO member states with the Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Akorda" (the presidential palace).

"The President thanked the participating countries for their support of Kazakhstan’s initiatives and fruitful joint work within the SCO," it said.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a political, economic, international security and defence organisation. It is the world's largest regional organisation in terms of geographic scope and population, covering approximately 80% of the area of Eurasia and 40% of the world population.

According to a MEA press release issued ahead of Ravi's visit to Astana on Friday last, the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers will discuss preparations for the upcoming Summit of the SCO Council of Heads of State, review ongoing cooperation in SCO, and exchange ideas on regional and global developments of common concern. PTI SCY AKJ SCY SCY