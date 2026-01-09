Senior JUI-F cleric injured in explosion in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Jan 9 (PTI) A senior cleric of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) was Friday injured in a powerful explosion near a religious seminary in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The blast occurred near the Konra Cheena Madrassa in Wana Bazar, South Waziristan district. According to initial reports, JUI-F leader and Wifaq-ul-Madaaris official Maulana Sultan sustained serious injuries in the blast. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman strongly condemned the attack on Maulana Sultan, who is a senior JUI leader in Waziristan.

Rehman demanded transparent investigations into the incident.