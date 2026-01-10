Peshawar: A senior cleric of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), who was injured in a powerful explosion near a religious seminary in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, succumbed to injuries on Saturday morning, police said.

The blast occurred on Friday near the Konra Cheena Madrassa in Wana Bazar, South Waziristan district.

JUI-F leader and Wifaq-ul-Madaaris official Maulana Sultan sustained serious injuries in the blast. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman strongly condemned the attack.

Rehman demanded transparent investigations into the incident.