Senior leader of Imran Khan's PTI Pervez Elahi released on bail in graft case

Lahore, May 21 (PTI) In a major relief to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party's senior leader and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Tuesday was released from prison.

He was released after the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted him bail and ordered his release in a case pertaining to an alleged illegal appointment made in the Punjab Assembly during his stint as the chief minister, Dawn newspaper reported.

LHC Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed accepted Elahi’s bail petition earlier on Tuesday and ordered his release. The court order said the case against Elahi called for further investigation into his guilt and his bail petition was thus being allowed with bail set at Rs 500,000 with two sureties each in the like amount, the report added.

After getting released, 78-year-old Elahi shifted to his residence, Zahoor Elahi Palace, the Express Tribune reported.

In a statement issued by PTI’s Central Media Department, Elahi expressed gratitude for his release from prison.

"I thank Allah Almighty for honouring me," he stated, reflecting on his period of detention. "Allah gave me the strength to remain steadfast," he added, emphasising his resilience during challenging times.

The PTI leader also thanked the judges who stood by “truth and justice”, leading to his release.

Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore administration has confirmed that the former Punjab chief minister has been freed. He was moved to this jail earlier this month.

He also expressed deep appreciation for the support and prayers of his well-wishers. "I am grateful to everyone who prayed for me and supported me during this difficult period." Addressing the hardships faced by the people of Gujrat, Elahi lamented the injustices and oppression they endured.

"The people of Gujrat had to suffer many injustices and oppression," he noted, underscoring the region's plight. He further claimed electoral malpractice, stating, "Our mandate was stolen in Gujrat." He made it clear that he would not engage in dialogue with his brother Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s children until their mandate was restored. "There will be no talks with Shujaat’s children until our mandate is returned," he asserted.

Elahi identified Interior Minister and former caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi as a primary figure behind his arrest and the injustices he faced.

Elahi was initially arrested in the case of recruitment to the Punjab Assembly on June 3 last year. The case pertained to the illegal recruitments of 12 Grade-17 officers in the provincial assembly, with Elahi being accused of getting the results of the testing service changed to select the candidates of his choice. PTI AMS