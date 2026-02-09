Senior TTP leader killed in Pak's NW

Peshawar, Feb 9 (PTI) A senior TTP commander has been killed by the security forces in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, local police said.

Maulana Younis alias “Billa,” has been killed by the security forces in Bargi area, Lakki Marwat district.

Younis was a key operative of the outlawed militant group Fitna al-Khawarij (TTP)and was actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the region.

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term used by the state for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

He was reportedly responsible for planning and facilitating attacks targeting law enforcement agencies and civilians.

Authorities said the operation was carried out as part of ongoing efforts to curb militancy and restore law and order in the district. PTI AYZ AMS