Senior US diplomat to visit India, Sri Lanka, Nepal

Washington, Dec 3 (PTI) Biden Administration’s point person for South and Central Asia will visit India, Sri Lanka and Nepal this week, the first after the November 5 presidential elections.

The trip by the Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will be on a visit to the three countries from December 3 to December 10, the State Department said.

The visit aims at strengthening cooperation with key partners in South Asia to promote regional prosperity and security, it said.

In New Delhi, Lu will support US-India collaboration in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

He will join Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink to lead US participation in the US-India East Asia Consultations.

The Consultations, along with separate meetings with senior Indian officials, will provide an opportunity to exchange perspectives on global and regional issues, an official release said.

On December 5, Lu will travel to Colombo to advance US-Sri Lankan joint efforts to promote sustainable economic growth, combat corruption, and strengthen people-to-people ties.

USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator Anjali Kaur and Department of the Treasury Deputy Assistant Secretary Robert Kaproth will join the Assistant Secretary to meet with senior government officials from Sri Lanka’s new administration and representatives from civil society.

“Discussions will deepen ties with the new government, support its efforts to combat corruption, and explore how the United States can support Sri Lanka’s governance and economic reform agenda through tailored technical assistance, capacity building, and development programs,” the State Department said.

Lu will conclude his trip in Kathmandu, meeting with senior leaders to advance cooperation on environmental protection, women’s empowerment, and sustainable development.

He will meet with youth leaders to gain insights into their vision for the future of US-Nepal relations.

Additionally, discussions will emphasise the importance of cultural preservation, recognising Nepal’s rich heritage as a cornerstone of its identity and a key driver of its tourism and economy, it said. PTI LKJ NB NB