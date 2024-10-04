Serendipity Arts Festival's debut international edition to be held in Birmingham next year

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Serendipity Arts Festival will debut its international edition in Birmingham in England next year, the Serendipity Arts Foundation announced on Friday.

The multidisciplinary arts festival will be hosted by the city and the Birmingham City University (BCU) from May 1 till June 1, 2025.

The festival, which showcases South Asian culture through performance, visual, culinary arts, and fashion, will be hosted at venues and outdoor spaces across the city, similar to the parent event that takes place in Goa every year.

Besides the BCU campus, some of the other confirmed city venues include The Rep, Centenary Square, Victoria Square, Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, Library of Birmingham and the Town Hall.

With more than 60 events, exhibitions and performances, Serendipity Arts Festival Birmingham 2025 will aim to encourage the public’s engagement with culture.

Birmingham City University vice-chancellor, Professor David Mba said that the event "will cement the city's position as a cultural destination of choice".

"Since our founding almost 180 years ago, arts, design and performance have been at the core of our University, and our education provision remains rooted in the city’s diverse cultural landscape...This event, which promises to be a very special one indeed, will not only cement Birmingham’s position as a cultural destination of choice but will build on the talents and aspirations of our students and University," Mba said in a statement.

The students of BCU will play a large part in the festival, taking place at a range of university venues and locations including the iconic Royal Birmingham Conservatoire - from cultural research initiatives to playing alongside the festival’s performers.

"Birmingham is the ideal place to bring the Serendipity Arts Festival to the international stage for the first time. The city is synonymous with culture and creativity and also exceeds all the requirements needed to stage a multicultural global event at this scale. We have been incredibly impressed by the BCU’s focus on nurturing the arts, and its ideas for creating an event which celebrates inclusivity and diversity and is truly for everyone," Sunil Kant Munjal, founder-patron of Serendipity Arts Festival, said.

Talking about the art event, West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker said that "large cultural events always bring an economic boost to the region in terms of job opportunities and increased trade".

"The University and city will be a fantastic host for the festival’s international debut. Birmingham is a vibrant, welcoming and forward-looking city enriched by our international communities. Culture is a great way to foster mutual understanding between cities and countries. I look forward to welcoming as many visitors as possible to the city next May for a unique opportunity to ‘chance upon culture’," Parker said.

The ninth edition of Serendipity Arts Festival is going to be held in Panaji, Goa from December 15 with more than 200 events, showcasing works of more than 1,800 artists across multiple venues throughout the city.