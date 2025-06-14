Series of minor quakes hit Karachi in Pakistan, again

Karachi, Jun 14 (PTI) Pakistan’s financial hub was on Saturday hit by a series of small earthquakes with residents coming out in panic in at least five areas of Karachi, a fortnight after similar multiple tremors were experienced.

The earthquakes measured magnitude 3.2 at a depth of 38 kilometres, according to the chief meteorologist at Karachi’s meteorological centre, Amir Hyder.

The latest series of earthquakes were reported from at least five areas in the city.

Karachi has been witnessing these series of earthquakes because of a historical fault line in Landhi area releasing its seismic energy, Hyder said and explained that if the earth releases its seismic energy altogether, it could result in a major earthquake, but this was not the case on Saturday.

Earlier, starting June 1, Karachi had experienced at least 21 earthquakes of mild intensity with tremors in and around the city classified as low to moderate in intensity that ranged from magnitude 2.1 to 3.6.

Once the fault line releases its energy, when it is spent, the tremors' magnitude will reduce, he explained.

Hyder said in 2009 too the same fault line had become active causing frequent earthquakes in the city but later died down. PTI CORR NPK NPK