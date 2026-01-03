Serious violation of international law: China condemns US airstrikes on Venezuela, Maduro's capture

Beijing: China on Saturday condemned the US airstrikes on Venezuela and the capture of its president, Nicolas Maduro and his wife, describing it as a hegemonic act that seriously violates international law.

“China is deeply shocked by and strongly condemns the US’s blatant use of force against a sovereign state and action against its President,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, reacting to a question on US President Donald Trump’s announcement about American airstrikes against Venezuela and the capture of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

”Such hegemonic acts of the US seriously violate international law and Venezuela’s sovereignty, and threaten peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean region,” the ministry said in its reply posted on its website.

“China firmly opposes it. We call on the US to abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and stop violating other countries’ sovereignty and security," it said.

China shares a close strategic partnership with Venezuela, built on political alignment, energy cooperation, and shared opposition to US and Western influence in Latin America.

In the last two decades, China has become a major buyer of Venezuela's oil despite US sanctions.

It is also Venezuela’s major investor and lender, extending tens of billions of dollars in oil-backed loans.