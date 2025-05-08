ServiceNow, NVIDIA expand partnership, launch new AI agent

Las Vegas, May 8 (PTI) ServiceNow and NVIDIA have announced an expansion of their partnership with the launch of a new class of intelligent AI agents across the enterprise, called Apriel Nemotron 15B.

The announcement was made by ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott and NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang at ServiceNow’s ‘Knowledge 2025’ annual conference in Las Vegas.

Around 5,000 partners and customers attended the three-day event, which began on May 6.

ServiceNow is a leading AI platform for business transformation, while NVIDIA is the leading provider of graphics processing units, which have powered the AI boom and lifted the company’s market cap to almost USD 3 trillion.

McDermott and Huang announced the debut of a new high-performance ServiceNow reasoning model, Apriel Nemotron 15B.

Apriel Nemotron 15B, developed in partnership with NVIDIA, evaluates relationships, applies rules, and weighs goals to reach conclusions or make decisions.

It is expected to be available in Q2 2025.

ServiceNow and NVIDIA also unveiled a new collaboration on a joint data flywheel architecture that will integrate ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric and select NVIDIA NeMo microservices.

ServiceNow also launched the AI Control Tower, a centralised command centre to govern, manage, secure, and realize value from any ServiceNow and third-party AI agent, model, and workflow on a single unified platform.

The AI Control Tower optimises AI investments and ensures seamless, responsible integration into customers’ enterprise strategies.

ServiceNow partners, including Accenture, Adobe, Box, Cisco, Google Cloud, IBM, Jit, Microsoft, Moonhub, RADCOM, UKG, and Zoom are among those to be offering the first AI Agent Fabric integrations for seamless, wall to wall enterprise workflows across third-party agents, a company statement said.

ServiceNow opened its annual customer and partner event by unveiling the new ServiceNow AI Platform to put any AI agent, or model to work across the enterprise.

This move incorporates deeper integrations with strategic partners like NVIDIA, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle to accelerate enterprise-wide orchestration, the statement said.

Global leaders, including Adobe, Aptiv, the NHL, Visa, and Wells Fargo are already using ServiceNow AI to drive measurable outcomes.

"We are unleashing the full power of AI across any industry, any agent, any workflow," said McDermott.

"For decades, CEOs have wanted technology to accelerate the speed of business transformation. With this next generation architecture, we finally have the foundation to run the integrated enterprise in real time," he said.

"We are the only ones who can orchestrate AI, data, and workflows on a single platform. Now is the moment to unlock tomorrow’s opportunities with ServiceNow as the AI operating system of the 21st century," he added.

At the conference, ServiceNow launched AI agents to power the rise of self-defending enterprises. The new agents, available within ServiceNow’s industry-leading Security and Risk solutions, are designed to improve consistency, identify insights, and reduce response times.

ServiceNow also unveiled new Workflow Data Fabric capabilities, including a data ecosystem built to power AI agents and workflows with real-time intelligence.

The new Workflow Data Network is a broad ecosystem of data platforms, applications, and enterprise tools that enhance Workflow Data Fabric and connect, understand, and take action from any data source, all on the ServiceNow AI Platform.

The company also introduced its new Core Business Suite-an AI-powered solution that quickly transforms core business processes such as HR, procurement, finance, facilities, and legal.

At the conference, ServiceNow and Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced a new solution designed to help customers unify and act on enterprise data more efficiently through new, bi-directional data integration and automated workflow orchestration. PTI VT DR