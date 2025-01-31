Seven, including two Indians, arrested on charges of online cheating

Kathmandu, Jan 31 (PTI) Seven people, including two Indian citizens, were arrested on Friday for their involvement in illegal cryptocurrency transactions and online scams.

Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police arrested Roshan Kumar, 27 and Munna Kumar, 36, both residents of Bihar, and five other Nepali citizens for being involved in cheating different people by having illegal access to their bank accounts and digital wallets, according to Nepal Police news bulletin.

The police have confiscated two computer sets, 13 mobile phones, 19 cheques issued to various people, and Rs. 550,000 cash from their possession.

All seven are accused of mobilising various individuals in an organised manner to cheat people and indulge in illegal cryptocurrency transactions, said CIB spokesperson Sudhir Raj Shahi.

They lured people through the use of attractive online advertisements on various social media sites such as Facebook, Whatsapp and Telegram with false assurance of providing online employment and earning money by working from home, the police said.

The police have initiated further investigation into the matter.