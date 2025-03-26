Seven injured, 11 rescued from 10-storey commercial plaza in eastern Nepal

Kathmandu, Mar 26 (PTI) Seven people, including security personnel, were injured while 11 people were rescued from an inferno at a multi-storey business complex in an eastern Nepal town on Wednesday.

Twelve fire engines were dispatched to put out the fire that broke out in the Central Plaza mall at the main chowk of Itahari Sub-metropolitan City situated in eastern Nepal.

Around 300 personnel of the Nepal Police, the Armed Police Force and the Nepali Army were mobilised to carry out rescue works and bring the fire under control.

The exact reason of the fire could not be ascertained, however, as per the preliminary information, the inferno began from a restaurant situated on the fifth and sixth floor of the 10-storey building.

Seven people, including five security personnel, were injured in the course of putting off the fire while three people trapped in the 10-story building during the inferno were rescued with the help of army helicopters, according to the police.

Eight other people were rescued with the help of ropes, police added.

The commercial complex houses a QFX cinema hall, a bank, supermarket, the restaurant, apart from clothes and electronic shops. PTI SBP NPK NPK