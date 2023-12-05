Seven injured in blast in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar, Dec 5 (PTI) Four minor children were among seven people who were injured on Tuesday when an improvised explosive device exploded near a school here in the capital of Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the police, the blast occurred around 9:10 am on the congested Warsak road near a school and a private bank in Peshawar.

At least four kilogrammes of explosives, planted in a "cemented block" on the side of the road, were used in the blast, Geo News reported.

According to a Michni Gate Police Station official, seven people were injured in the blast. Four children between the ages of seven and ten were also injured, Lady Reading Hospital authorities said.

Police and rescue teams were sent to the site as soon as the blast was reported, Warsak Superintendent of Police Arshad Khan was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

Those injured were moved to a private hospital, where the condition of two children was critical, spokesperson of the Peshawar Lady Reading Hospital Asim Khan said. He added that none of the children were wearing a school uniform.

Khan said that the police launched a search operation in the surrounding areas. "The element of extortion is also being considered," he was quoted as saying.

"It would be premature to say who was the target," he added.

According to The Express Tribune newspaper, No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorist activities orchestrated by various terror outfits.

According to a recent report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) think tank, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the most affected by terror attacks in November, recording 51 attacks with 54 deaths and 81 injuries.