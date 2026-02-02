Seven killed in an accident in Pakistan’s Punjab province

Lahore, Feb 2 (PTI) Seven people, including three women, were killed in a collision between a bus and a motorcycle-rickshaw in Pakistan's Punjab province on Monday, police said. The accident took place in Toba Tek Singh district, about 200 kms from Lahore. According to the Punjab Emergency Department Rescue 1122, a speeding bus coming from Faisalabad collided head-on with a motorcycle-rickshaw that was coming from the opposite direction. "Seven people, including three women, died on the spot, while three suffered injuries. The injured were shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be critical," it said. Police said all seven deceased were the passengers of the rickshaw, which was completely destroyed in the collision. The driver of the bus managed to flee, and a case has been registered against him, it said. PTI MZ RD RD RD