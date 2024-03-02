Seven more hostages killed; Hamas alleges Israeli bombing

New Delhi: Hamas announced on Friday that seven hostages held in the Gaza Strip have died. The group attributed these deaths to Israeli bombardment and claimed casualties among their fighters as well.

They expressed concern that the total number of hostages killed might surpass 70, but no comment has been provided yet by Israel, and Hamas has yet to present supporting evidence.

The hostage situation stemmed from an attack on southern Israel on October 7, during which gunmen took 253 hostages and caused approximately 1,200 deaths of civilians.

Israel responded with a comprehensive air and ground campaign aimed at dismantling the responsible group. However, the resulting conflict has led to significant casualties, with over 30,000 Palestinian deaths reported by Gaza's health ministry, alongside warnings from the UN regarding a looming famine in the region's north.

In November, Hamas released 105 hostages as part of a temporary ceasefire agreement with Israel, which also involved the release of Palestinian prisoners. However, more than 100 hostages are reportedly still held in Gaza.

In a statement from the Qassam Brigades, Hamas armed wing, spokesman Abu Obeida indicated the group's willingness to negotiate with Israel for the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Ceasefire discussions in Qatar have been ongoing for months, with the gradual release of hostages being a central point of contention. Talks aim to secure a short-term ceasefire, prioritizing the release of female civilians and soldiers, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

The killing of 117 civilians during an aid delivery has raised concerns about the future of ceasefire negotiations. The incident occurred near the Nabulsi roundabout in Gaza City, during a humanitarian aid convoy's passage through a corridor secured by Israeli forces. Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the events, with Gaza alleging direct fire at civilians by Israeli forces, a claim rejected by the IDF. The international community has responded with alarm to the escalating violence and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

India expresses shock on loss of civilians killed during aid delivery

A press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep shock at the loss of civilian lives during the aid delivery and reiterated calls for the safe and timely delivery of humanitarian aid and assistance to Gaza. Several countries have joined the United Nations in calling for a thorough investigation into the incident, which resulted in the deaths of over 100 Palestinians and left hundreds more injured.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the violence and emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian assistance in Gaza, particularly in areas that have been inaccessible to the UN for over a week. In a statement expressing his dismay on social media, Mr Guterres underscored the importance of providing aid to Gaza's desperate civilians and reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of hostages in the region.

As the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, it is clear that urgent action is needed to address the humanitarian crisis and bring an end to the cycle of violence and suffering.