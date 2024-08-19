Seven people killed in landslide in western Nepal

Kathmandu, Aug 19 (PTI) Seven people from two families were killed in separate incidents of landslides triggered by incessant rains in western Nepal in the last 24 hours, police said on Monday.

Four members of a family were buried alive in the Bajhang district as a landslide swept away a house at the Bungal municipality-10 on Sunday night, according to the police.

Those killed included 50-year-old Kali Dhami, her daughter-in-law and grandchildren aged six and three, said the police.

However, six other members of the family managed to escape from nature's fury.

In the Jajarkot district, a landslide buried a temporary shelter in the Majhagaun of Nalgad municipality-2 in the early morning on Monday, killing three members of a single family.

According to the police, the family had been living in a temporary shelter after their house collapsed in the earthquake last year.

Last month, a landslide occurred in the Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district when two buses carrying 65 passengers, including seven Indians, were swept away following heavy rainfall.

More than 1,800 people have lost their lives in a decade due to monsoon disasters in the Himalayan nation. During this period, about 400 people went missing, and more than 1,500 people were injured in the disaster. PTI SBP GRS AKJ GRS GRS