Seven people killed in landslide in western Nepal, four rescued

Kathmandu: Seven people were killed in a landslide that hit a remote area in western Nepal on Tuesday morning, according to the police.

A team of Nepal Police and local representatives were involved in the rescue and rehabilitation operations, carried out soon after the landslide triggered by incessant rain in Badigad Rural Municipality of Baglung district.

Seven people were killed when the landslide swept away two houses in the Badigad area on Tuesday, according to the police.

The four people who sustained injuries in the incident, have been admitted to the local hospital for treatment.

Necessary relief material has been dispatched to the affected area.

In a similar rain-triggered landslide incident on July 12, two buses were swept away into the Trishuli river at Simaltal on the Narayanghat-Mugling road. As many as 62 passengers, including seven Indians, went missing and only three of them swam to safety in the tragic incident involving buses heading to Kathmandu from Gaur.