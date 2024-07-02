Seven persons killed in jeep accident in Nepal

Kathmandu, Jul 2 (PTI) At least seven persons, including a child, were killed and as many injured when a jeep veered off a hilly road in western Nepal on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred at Parevachhahara, Madi Rural Municipality. The jeep en route to Talawang from Ghartigaun, Madi Rural Municipality-2, veered off the road and fell about 400 meters, police said.

He said that seven out of 15 people on board died in the accident. Eight others, including the driver, sustained injuries in the accident.

The injured people have been taken to a private hospital in Butawal district for treatment, police said.

According to the preliminary information, the jeep had stopped after the road was blocked due to a landslide and the accident happened during an attempt to reverse it, police added.