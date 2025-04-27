Seven teachers, several policemen injured during clashes in Nepal's Kathmandu

Kathmandu, Apr 27 (PTI) At least seven teachers and a few policemen were injured in Kathmandu city of Nepal on Sunday as clashes erupted between the two sides during a demonstration for education reforms and a pay increase.

The police used baton charges and water cannons to disperse thousands of agitating teachers who tried to break the security cordon to enter the restricted area in Nayabaneshwor area of Kathmandu, an eyewitness said.

The witness said a few policemen also suffered injuries.

Tens of thousands of school teachers from different parts of the country, demanding reforms in school education and an increase in pay and perks, have been staging demonstrations for nearly one month in Kathmandu.

Their main demand is the passing of the School Education Bill by the parliament.

Last week, Minister for Education, Science and Technology Bidya Bhattarai was forced to resign and replaced by Raghuji Panta for the minister's failure to address the agitating teachers' concerns. PTI SBP PY PY PY