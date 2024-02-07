Seventeen Indian jewellers to display unique collection at Doha exhibition

Dubai, Feb 7 (PTI) Seventeen Indian jewellers will display a unique jewellery collection at the ongoing Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE).

The India Pavilion at the DJWE is hosting a grand India Pavilion at its 20th edition, unveiling an extraordinary showcase of craftsmanship, tradition, and contemporary designs.

The 20th edition of the DJWE is being held from February 5-11.

Vipul, Ambassador of India to Qatar, said their main job as the embassy is to promote Indian exports and facilitate trade between our two nations.

“As part of this effort, we actively promote Indian jewellery in Qatar. Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) represents a significant opportunity, and I am delighted to see the substantial Indian Pavilion present here,” he said.

Ambassador Vipul said in the Qatari market, numerous Indian jewellers are already engaged, either independently or through various partnerships and retailers.

“Thus, there is already a strong level of brand recognition and appreciation for the quality of Indian jewellery within Qatar,” he said.

Vipul Shah, Chairman of the Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said the Middle East is a pivotal export destination for India's gem and jewellery products, representing a substantial 22 per cent of total exports in this sector.

“Qatar, in particular, holds significance for India, contributing to the export of gold jewellery, amounting to USD 200.88 million in the fiscal year 2022-23. The India Pavilion at the DJWE serves as a valuable platform to explore and comprehend consumer trends and preferences, particularly from this region, providing an opportunity for further engagement,” he said.

“International buyers from the UAE, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the CIS find seamless access to Indian exhibitors through the India Jewellery Exposition Centre (IJEX) in Dubai. As a dedicated B2B platform, IJEX in Dubai is a year-round showcase of exquisite Indian-made jewellery, providing international buyers with continuous opportunities to make jewellery purchases.” India, recognised as the world's diamond manufacturing leader, presents an impressive array of gems and jewellery, plain and studded, featuring diamonds and coloured gemstones. The industry's adaptability to the latest technology positions it as the go-to destination for diverse global jewellery needs.

The gem and jewellery exports from India contribute a staggering USD 40 billion annually, showcasing the industry's robust economic impact on the global stage. PTI CORR AMS