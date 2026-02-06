Several injured in explosion at religious centre in Pakistan's capital

Islamabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Several people were injured on Friday in an explosion at a religious centre in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, local media reports said.

The explosion occurred at Tarlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area of the federal capital, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Police and rescue services have reached the site and started rescue operations.

Citing a spokesperson for Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, the Express Tribune newspaper reported that the emergency was declared at hospital.

The injured are being transferred to PIMS and Polyclinic for treatment, it added.