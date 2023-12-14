Sewa Lamsal appointed Nepal's first woman Foreign Secretary

Kathmandu, Dec 14 (PTI) Sewa Lamsal, joint secretary and spokesperson at Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was on Thursday promoted to the post of foreign secretary, becoming the first woman in the country to assume the position.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers decided to promote Lamsal to the post of Foreign Secretary on Thursday, said a close aide to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

She has become the first-ever woman in the Foreign Service to take up the responsibility.

Lamsal succeeded Bharat Raj Poudyal following his retirement from the post last week. Lamsal has been working as acting Foreign Secretary since Poudyal's retirement.

She joined the government service as a section officer some 25 years ago in 1998.

Earlier, she had served as Nepal's Ambassador to Pakistan from 2016 to 2020 and also worked as deputy permanent representative of Nepal to the United Nations for four years since 2012.

Lamsal has received a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Social Change from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (2004) and received a Master of Public Administration from Tribhuvan University, Nepal in 2000. PTI SBP ZH ZH