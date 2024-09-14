SGPC, Sikh MPs in Canada urged to take up turban ban issue in Quebec province

London, Sep 14 (PTI) Tarlochan Singh, former chairman of India’s National Commission of Minorities, on Saturday urged the top Sikh body and Sikh MPs from Canada to take up the issue of the ban on turbans for public servants in positions of authority in Quebec province of that country.

Singh, a former member of the parliament of India, urged Jathedar Akal Takhat, president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and Sikh MPs in Canada to follow the example of their counterparts in UK who got a similar law amended to protect the Sikh symbols.

Adopted in June 2019, the controversial law – known as Bill 21 -- prevents judges, police officers, teachers, and public servants in position of authority from wearing symbols such as the kippah, turban, or hijab while at work in Quebec province.

In February 2024, the Quebec Court of Appeal upheld the province's controversial secularism law in a ruling on challenges to the law's constitutionality.

In a statement, Singh, who is on a brief visit here, said, "This is more serious than the law in France where the wearing of turban is banned for the Sikh students in government schools." Observing that he failed to understand why the Sikh members of parliament in Canada have not yet taken this up as a major discrimination against the community, Singh said, "We are the only religious community in the world, where everyone is allowed to keep long hairs duly covered as per religious compulsion." "I appeal to all of you to request the Chief Minister of Quebec province to reopen this case and amend the law. The Catholic hierarchy may be approached for help. In the UK, the Sikhs with their consistent efforts got similar laws amended to protect Sikh symbols," he added.