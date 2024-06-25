Shailendra Singh from Peak XV joins USISPF Board of Directors

Washington, Jun 25 (PTI) Shailendra Singh, a prominent figure in the investment landscape and managing director of Peak XV, has joined the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum as its Board of Directors.

He leads the firm’s operations globally with over USD 9 billion of assets under management.

As Managing Director at Peak XV, Shailendra has played a pivotal role in facilitating cross-border partnerships and investments, driving innovation, and fostering entrepreneurship within the technology, consumer, and financial sectors.

“His deep industry knowledge and commitment to founders across India and Southeast Asia will be invaluable. We look forward to benefiting from his expertise,” USISPF president and CEO Mukesh Aghi said.

“I look forward to collaborating with fellow board members and leveraging our collective expertise to further strengthen the relationship between the United States and India for founders and startups across both regions,” said Singh who was included in the Forbes Midas List of top global VCs for three consecutive years from 2018 to 2020.

Other notable leaders who have joined the USISPF Board in 2024 include Salil Parekh, CEO, of Infosys, Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM, and Dorothy Attwood, Senior Vice President of Global Legal, Policy and Compliance for The Walt Disney Company.

Amarjyoti (Amar) Barua, Executive Vice President (EVP) of Group Strategy at the Mahindra Group, Joe Ucuzoglu, Deloitte Global CEO, Raj Shah, Co-CEO, MSI Surfaces, Alex Rogers, President of Global Affairs and Qualcomm Technology Licensing for Qualcomm Incorporated, and Prashant Ruia, Director, Essar Capital. PTI LKJ AMS