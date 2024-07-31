Shared democratic values instrumental in strengthening India-US ties, says Consul General Reddy

Washington, Jul 31 (PTI) A senior Indian diplomat has said that the shared democratic values between India and the United States is instrumental in strengthening their bilateral relationship.

Consul General of India in San Francisco Dr K. Srikar Reddy made the remarks at an event 'Celebrating the Resiliency of Democracies' held at FalconX, Milpitas, in California over the weekend.

The India-US partnership is going to be the Century-defining partnership and the shared value of democracy is instrumental in that, Reddy said.

Addressing the event organised by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) to celebrate the independence days of the US and India, he underscored the increasingly robust partnership between the two countries.

He thanked FIIDS for bridging the information gap about the differences between the two democracies.

Milpitas Mayor Carmen Montano welcomed the leaders to the city and expressed her pleasure to host this celebration of the resilient democracies of the US and India.

California Assembly member Alex Lee highlighted the Indian diaspora's contribution to the state. Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert praised the Indian community for bringing its culture and values to American soil and mentioned that the US and India will shape the global economy in the future.

Fremont Mayor Lily Mei highlighted the Indian diaspora's participation in US electoral politics and appealed for its increased presence in the decision-making.

Mayor of Santa Clara Lisa Gillmore, Fremont Mayor Mei and Milpitas Mayor Montano presented proclamations appreciating FIIDS for bringing together the community leaders and elected leaders to celebrate the vibrant nature of the world's oldest democracy of the US and the world's largest democracy of India.

During a panel discussion later, FIIDS chief of Policy and Strategy Khanderao Kand emphasised the need for the Indian diaspora's active participation in US politics.

Ajay Jain Bhatoria, commissioner on the Presidential Advisory Committee on Pacific Islanders, acknowledged the increased political participation by the community but emphasised engaging more like FIIDS to make an impact on policies like immigration. PTI LKJ ZH ZH