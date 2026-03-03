Sharif, Erdogan urge restraint to avoid escalation in West Asia

Islamabad, Mar 3 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday urged all parties to exercise restraint to prevent further escalation in West Asia.

During a telephone conversation, the leaders discussed the situation arising from attacks on Iran by the US and Israel, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

“Both leaders underscored the importance of maximum restraint by all parties to prevent further escalation,” it said.

Sharif apprised Erdogan of his recent outreach to the leadership of the Gulf countries, reaffirming Pakistan’s full solidarity with them, and conveying its readiness to play a constructive role in efforts aimed at resolving the crisis.

Expressing his deep concern over the escalating crisis in West Asia, the Prime Minister condemned the Israeli attack on Iran and the subsequent regrettable attacks on other brotherly Gulf countries.

He also briefed Erdogan on the recent developments related to Afghanistan.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close and frequent contact while continuing their efforts to bring peace and stability in the region.