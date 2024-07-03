Shashi Tharoor, Shobhaa De among speakers at Drukyul's Literature and Arts Festival in Bhutan

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Politician-author Shashi Tharoor, novelist Shobhaa De, Turkish Ambassador Firat Sunel, and bestselling author Ashwin Sanghi are among the eminent names taking part in the upcoming 13th edition of Drukyul's Literature and Arts Festival (DLAF), starting August 3.

To be held at the Royal University of Bhutan in Thimphu, the three day festival, under the patronage of Her Majesty the Queen Mother, Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, aims to transform the capital city into a vibrant tapestry of storytelling and artistic expression.

Inspired by the vision of His Majesty the King of Bhutan, DLAF 2024 embraces the transformative theme of "Mindfulness", steeped in Bhutanese values of compassion, harmony, and self-awareness. The theme, according to the organiser Bhutan Echoes, serves as the guiding star for the festival’s rich array of programs.

“Embrace the beauty of literature and revel in the essence of life itself, for literature is the very soul that breathes life into our existence. Experience this profound connection as Bhutan Echoes captivates the hearts of readers and enthusiasts alike," said Her Majesty the Queen Mother, Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, in a statement.

Besides hosting keynote speakers and intimate author conversations, the festival will also witness immersive experiences, showcasing the unique culture and natural beauty of Bhutan.

"Whether you are a literary aficionado, an avid traveller, or simply curious to uncover Bhutan’s hidden gems, DLAF 2024 promises an unforgettable journey that will leave you inspired, enlightened, and yearning for more," said the organisers in a statement.

The list of speakers also features former diplomat and author Navtej Sarna, poet Tishani Doshi, children's author Roopa Pai, Ambassador of France to Indian Thierry Mathou, Korean writer-translator Anton Hur and Nepalese billionaire Binod Chaudhary.

The literature festival will come to a close on August 5.